Photos and items from the crew members that flew Operation Senior Surprise during Desert Storm sit on display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. The museum updated their exhibits with new artifacts that connect Airmen throughout history by telling stories of the years they spent deterring war for a peaceful future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)