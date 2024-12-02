A new exhibit that is dedicated to women who served in the U.S. Air Force was added to the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base in June 2024. The museum displays items that impacted the Air Force and showcases milestones they have made throughout their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
