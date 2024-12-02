Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wright Cyclone R-1820, an engine best known for powering the B-17 Flying Fortress, sits on display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. The museum updated their exhibits with new artifacts that connect Airmen throughout history by telling stories of the years they spent detering war for a peaceful future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)