    Barksdale Global Power Museum

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A replica of Eugene Barksdale’s home sits inside an exhibit at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. Barksdale flew in the Royal Flying Corps during World War I and later became an aviator in the Air Corps for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

