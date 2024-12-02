Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A replica of Eugene Barksdale’s home sits inside an exhibit at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. Barksdale flew in the Royal Flying Corps during World War I and later became an aviator in the Air Corps for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)