A display dedicated to 9/11 sits inside an exhibit at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. The display included the same podium former President George W. Bush used while delivering his first statement after being notified of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)