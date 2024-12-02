Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Global Power Museum [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Barksdale Global Power Museum

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Prints of American propaganda during World War II hang on display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 18, 2024. The museum updated their exhibits with new artifacts that connect Airmen throughout history by telling stories of the years they spent detering war for a peaceful future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8784935
    VIRIN: 241118-F-JL714-1201
    Resolution: 5334x3689
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Global Power Museum [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Barksdale Global Power Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War 2
    WWII
    propaganda
    Global Power Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download