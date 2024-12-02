Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A new exhibit that is dedicated to women who served throughout history was added to the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in June 2024. The museum displays items that impacted the U.S. Air Force and showcases milestones they have made throughout their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)