NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian McLeod, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, laughs at a joke while aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)