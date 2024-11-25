U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian McLeod, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Baltic Sea, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8778055
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-TC214-1452
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.