NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian McLeod, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Baltic Sea, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)