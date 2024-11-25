Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dustin Morrow, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, walks to a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:28
    VIRIN: 241125-F-TC214-1049
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

