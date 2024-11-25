Date Taken: 11.25.2024 Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:28 Photo ID: 8778052 VIRIN: 241125-F-TC214-1310 Resolution: 8046x5364 Size: 2.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.