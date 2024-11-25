Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Nye, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, reads flight instruments aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the North Sea, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8778052
    VIRIN: 241125-F-TC214-1310
    Resolution: 8046x5364
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

