NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Swedish JAS 39 Gripens fly in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 above the Baltic Sea, Nov. 25, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to working alongside our NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea area to ensure all parties have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain regional safety and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)