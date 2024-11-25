NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to enter a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is a part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)