    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 8]

    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to enter a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is a part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8778051
    VIRIN: 241125-F-TC214-1029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

