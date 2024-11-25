U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Nye, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over England, Nov. 25, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8778053
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-TC214-1242
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.