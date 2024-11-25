NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Nye, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over England, Nov. 25, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)