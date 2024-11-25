Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, commander of the ROK Marine Logistics Group, center, receives a brief from U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on their warehouse layout and capabilities on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted a facilities and capabilities tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)