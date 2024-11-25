Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group discuss warehouse facilities and capabilities with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted the tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)