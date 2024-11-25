U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Heechan Yang, an inventory management specialist with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, demonstrates new warehouse capabilities to Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 20, 2024. Yang is a native of Chicago. 3rd MLG hosted a facilities and capabilities tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8774135
|VIRIN:
|241120-M-WJ190-1417
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Officials Tour Camp Kinser Facilities [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson