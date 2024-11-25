Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, brief leaders of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Logistics Group on their warehouse layout and capabilities on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted a facilities and capabilities tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)