Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group receive a brief from U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Joslyn, an ordinance vehicle maintenance officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, and 1st Lt. Rebekah Lim, a logistics officer with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, center left, on 3D printing capabilities and products produced by 3rd MLG during a facilities and capabilities tour on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Joslyn is a native of Mississippi, and Lim is a native of Illinois. U.S. Marines hosted the tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
