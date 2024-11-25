Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, commander of the ROK Marine Logistics Group, left, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rebekah Lim, a logistics officer with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a demonstration of base facilities on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 20, 2024. Lim is a native of Illinois. 3rd MLG hosted a facilities and capabilities tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)