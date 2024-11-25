Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Joslyn, an ordinance vehicle maintenance officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, shows the mobile fabrication shop to Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK MLG during a facilities and capabilities tour on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Joslyn is a native of Mississippi. U.S. Marines hosted the tour for the ROK MLG Marines to foster better cohesion and to strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps logisticians. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)