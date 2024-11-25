Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group speak with U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group during a facilities and capabilities tour on on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted the tour to foster better cohesion and strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8774142
|VIRIN:
|241120-M-WJ190-1422
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Officials Tour Camp Kinser Facilities [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.