Republic of Korea Marine Corps officials tour Camp Kinser facilities

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group speak with U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group during a facilities and capabilities tour on on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted the tour to foster better cohesion and strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)