    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Officials Tour Camp Kinser Facilities [Image 7 of 13]

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Officials Tour Camp Kinser Facilities

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with the ROK Marine Logistics Group speak with U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group during a facilities and capabilities tour on on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. 3rd MLG hosted the tour to foster better cohesion and strengthen ties with the ROK Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8774142
    VIRIN: 241120-M-WJ190-1422
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.48 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Officials Tour Camp Kinser Facilities [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of Korea
    3rd MLG
    3rd Supply Battalion
    3rd Maintenance Battalion

