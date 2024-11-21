The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Vedra, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, opens the refuel valve on a B-52H Stratofortress during air refueling while executing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)