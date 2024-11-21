Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 9]

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Flight instruments and gauges are shown during low light conditions aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 06:10
    Photo ID: 8772527
    VIRIN: 241122-F-TC214-1387
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 481.41 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

