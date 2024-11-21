The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flight instruments and gauges are shown during low light conditions aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)