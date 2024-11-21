The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, scans the horizon while aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. Combined Operations are critical to bolstering an extended network of Alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)