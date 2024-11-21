Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, communicates through his oxygen mask while aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 06:10
    Photo ID: 8772526
    VIRIN: 241122-F-TC214-1158
    Resolution: 5415x3603
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1
    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download