The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, communicates through his oxygen mask while aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)