U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, communicates through his oxygen mask while aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 06:10
|Photo ID:
|8772526
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-TC214-1158
|Resolution:
|5415x3603
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.