The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, for air refueling during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above Europe, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)