The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

A standby attitude indicator indicates bank angle on a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission above England, Nov. 22, 2024. The standby attitude indicator is a backup flight instrument used in the event the primary attitude indicator fails. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)