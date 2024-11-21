The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, conducts preflight checks aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
