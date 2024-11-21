Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Stratofortress takes to the skies during BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 9]

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, conducts preflight checks aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 22, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

