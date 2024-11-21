DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Lt. Nicholas Henry (right), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, demonstrates a training scenario to Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, in the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8770764
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-SI161-1099
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|972.81 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241121-N-SI161-1099 [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.