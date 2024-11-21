241121-N-SI161-1099

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Lt. Nicholas Henry (right), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, demonstrates a training scenario to Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, in the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)