DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko (left), commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jonathan Viola, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC), during his visit to SCSTC and SCSTC ATRC, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8770761
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-SI161-1068
|Resolution:
|4424x2927
|Size:
|987.02 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241121-N-SI161-1068 [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.