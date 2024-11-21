DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Chandler Beck (center), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, discusses with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how the SPY (D) Part Task Trainer provides essential hands-on tactile training to students at the schoolhouse, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8770757
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-SI161-1038
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241121-N-SI161-1038 [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.