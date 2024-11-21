241121-N-SI161-1038

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Chandler Beck (center), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, discusses with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how the SPY (D) Part Task Trainer provides essential hands-on tactile training to students at the schoolhouse, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)