241121-N-SI161-1024

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko (front, middle), commander, Naval Education and Training Command, poses in a group photo with Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s leadership and staff during their offsite, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)