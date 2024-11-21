241121-N-SI161-1043

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. (right), commodore, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Chandler Beck (left), an instructor at SCSTC AEGIS Training Center, discuss with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how the SPY (D) Part Task Trainer provides essential hands-on tactile training to Sailors at the schoolhouse, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)