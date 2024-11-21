Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241121-N-SI161-1043

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. (right), commodore, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Chandler Beck (left), an instructor at SCSTC AEGIS Training Center, discuss with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how the SPY (D) Part Task Trainer provides essential hands-on tactile training to Sailors at the schoolhouse, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8770758
    VIRIN: 241121-N-SI161-1043
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
