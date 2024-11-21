241121-N-SI161-1057

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Matthew Steigerwald (right), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, demonstrates to Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how students execute maintenance and troubleshooting procedures using the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)