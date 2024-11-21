241121-N-SI161-1079

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Jazmene Chambers (right), an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, discusses with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, how students perform maintenance checks in the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer Part Task Trainer lab, Nov. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)