Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

U.S. Army Cpl. Diego Lourenco, a human resources specialist for 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Florida Army National Guard, prepares a piece of cake following the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8770439
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-NY675-1202
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
