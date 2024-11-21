Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, commander of the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, First Air Force Northern and Air Forces Space, U.S. Army Col. Ryan S. Price, commander of Task Force Bulldog, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer L. King, commander of the 224th Air Defense Group, New York Air National Guard, stand after Price is presented the Air and Space Commendation Medal during the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)