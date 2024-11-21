Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Defense Operations Center change of command [Image 17 of 19]

    Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

    FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Army Col. Charles Springer, commander of Task Force Brutus, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Ohio Army National Guard, gives a coin to U.S. Army Col. Ryan S. Price, commander of Task Force Bulldog, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, during the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8770438
    VIRIN: 241107-F-NY675-1175
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
