Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, commander of the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, First Air Force Northern and Air Forces Space, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, commander of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, stand with the official party as everyone in attendance sings the Air Force Song following the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)