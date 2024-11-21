Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, commander of the 263rd Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Col. Ryan S. Price, commander of Task Force Bulldog, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Morgan, senior enlisted advisor of Task Force Bulldog, 678th ADA Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, stand after Price is presented a plaque during the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)