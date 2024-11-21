Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The guidon from Task Force Bulldog, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, stands next to the official party during the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)