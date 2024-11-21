Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Diego Lourenco (left), the proffer to the ceremony and a human resources specialist for 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Florida Army National Guard, and U.S Army Capt. Jessica Heyward (right), the master of ceremony and a human resources officer for Task Force Bulldog, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, finalize details prior to the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)