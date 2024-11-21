Joint Defense Operations Center change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jason Werchan, director of the Commander's Action Group for the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, First Air Force Northern and Air Forces Space, places his hand on his heart while “The Star-Spangled Banner” plays during the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System transfer of authority ceremony on the Fort McNair portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2024. The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established shortly after 9/11 at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)