US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force stand for the national anthem before a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The tournament was held to strengthen the bond between members of the U.S. Air Force and JASDF, underscoring each force’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)