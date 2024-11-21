US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Budinich, 730th Air Mobility Squadron crew chief, observes U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members engage in a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The tournament was held to strengthen the bond between the two forces, underscoring their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)