US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, center left, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, center right, Operations Support Wing commander, throw out the first pitch before a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF organized the tournament to foster stronger ties between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)