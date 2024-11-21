US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clifford Browne, left, 374th Airlift Wing command post noncommissioned officer in charge of command and control operations, watches a ball in the air during a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force organized the tournament to foster stronger ties between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)