US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force stand for the national...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force stand for the national anthem before a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The tournament was held to strengthen the bond between members of the U.S. Air Force and JASDF, underscoring each force’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan) see less | View Image Page

Cheers rang out as members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force gathered at Friendship Field for the inaugural Battle of the Ranks softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15.



Members from both forces went head-to-head, intermixing to form four teams based on rank. Altogether, the tournament featured a team of company grade officers, senior noncommissioned officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted personnel — each with players from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF.



Prior to the tournament, Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, addressed the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the event.



“Have fun — that's the whole reason we're out here today,” said McElhaney. “Learn from each other. Get to talk to your teammates. Ask some questions about what they do, find out about their family. It's all about the camaraderie and friendship.”



Ishii echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of collaboration, especially in the face of the gloomy weather.



“This is an event to deepen and widen our friendship,” said Ishii. “Beat the weather — it's going to be sunny. If we cooperate together, a sunny day will come.”



Throughout the event, players and spectators alike cheered as batters hit home runs and outfielders made impressive catches. Following each game, teams high-fived each other and shook hands, celebrating mutual efforts and sportsmanship.



Capt. Nathaniel Freeman, 374th AW legal office chief of international law, organized the event with members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. Reflecting on the day, he expressed pride in the steps taken to strengthen ties between the two forces.



“This has been an effort we've been planning for several months,” said Freeman. “It's just fun to see everybody enjoying being together and deepening those relationships that are already so strong. Like Col. Ishii said, the sun will come — and it actually is coming out now — so everything worked out.”