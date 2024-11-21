US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A lineup board is hooked to the chain-link fence of a dugout during a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The tournament was held to strengthen the bond between members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, underscoring each force’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)